HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.7% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 48.4% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 20.5% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,274 shares of company stock valued at $73,886,457. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.71.

Vistra Trading Up 0.6%

VST opened at $202.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

