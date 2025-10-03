HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.50.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $191.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.31. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.83 and a 52 week high of $198.48. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

