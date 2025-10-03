HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,004,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 863,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,331,000 after buying an additional 56,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after buying an additional 84,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,198,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $175.01 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.05 and a 12-month high of $189.51. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.84.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Penske Automotive Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $200,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,211.10. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the sale, the director owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,351.46. This represents a 51.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.