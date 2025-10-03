HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,247,586,000 after buying an additional 2,986,646 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,076,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,317,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,803,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,354,000 after purchasing an additional 806,782 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 476.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,652,000 after purchasing an additional 759,873 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.3%

PEG stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEG

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.