Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.2% in the first quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $307.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $845.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

