Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January $NJAN Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 5.67% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $17,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NJAN. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 187.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of NJAN opened at $53.26 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $51.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.53 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

