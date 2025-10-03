Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,029,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,523,000 after acquiring an additional 530,525 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,842.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 450,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 427,462 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,421,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,428,000 after acquiring an additional 350,326 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 802,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 342,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after acquiring an additional 330,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

