Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,905,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 256,719 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0794 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

