iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Stock Holdings Lessened by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.