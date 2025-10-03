iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 605.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IOO. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,567,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000.

IOO stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

