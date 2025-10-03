iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,006,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,672,000 after buying an additional 84,876 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 70,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $207.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $207.36.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

