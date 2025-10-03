iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,920 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

