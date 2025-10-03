iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF Stake Cut by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF stock opened at $124.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $128.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

