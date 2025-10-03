iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Stock Position Trimmed by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 45,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 44,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

IYW stock opened at $198.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.89.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

