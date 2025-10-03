Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,141 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The business had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

