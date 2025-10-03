Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 104,883 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,883 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $20,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 514.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CGUS opened at $39.86 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

