Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 22,415 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $21,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
VYMI stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.34.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
