Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.2% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 68.8% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $217,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 193.3% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price target on MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,828.33.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,246.60 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,386.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,340.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

