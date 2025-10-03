Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $20,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE:TPL opened at $967.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $921.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,102.90. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1 year low of $845.56 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.90%.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,867,872. This represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

