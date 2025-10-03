Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.67.

NYSE:FDX opened at $242.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

