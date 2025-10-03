Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $16,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $930.51 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $954.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $842.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $715.87.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The company had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $853.00.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.22, for a total transaction of $2,739,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,647,566.80. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,851,900. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,702 shares of company stock worth $53,834,480. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

