Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 159,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:ECL opened at $273.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $286.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

