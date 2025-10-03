Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $17,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $68.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.66 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

