Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Dover Corporation $DOV

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dover worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 707.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Dover by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,677,000 after buying an additional 268,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.67.

DOV opened at $166.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.86 and a 200 day moving average of $176.59. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.55%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

