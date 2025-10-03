Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.67 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

