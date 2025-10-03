Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.44 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $16,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10,704.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 347,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,721,000 after purchasing an additional 344,357 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,371,000 after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $109.91.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.40%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

