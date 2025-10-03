Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.41 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,352 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.46% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF worth $19,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 377.4% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.