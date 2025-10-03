Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.79 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $19,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $166.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

