Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $22.43 Million Position in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $IDVO

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,231 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 6.98% of Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $22,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDVO. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IDVO opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

About Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides current income and capital appreciation by selecting dividend-paying ADRs of stocks from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.