Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $18,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $338.24 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
