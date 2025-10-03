Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $18,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $338.24 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.