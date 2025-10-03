Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,411 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.