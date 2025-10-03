Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 10,527 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $18,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 327,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $132.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day moving average is $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $135.17.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

