Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.89% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4,941.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.74 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

