Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $20,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $135,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 356.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 39.2% in the first quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 38.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $289.24 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $356.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. BNP Paribas raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.54.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

