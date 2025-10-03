Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dollar General by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 103,550.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $101.51 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.48.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

