Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,861 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $18,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vertiv by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,389,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 449.9% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its stake in Vertiv by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:VRT opened at $161.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $168.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

View Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.