Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 130,718 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,718 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.37% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $22,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13,641.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

