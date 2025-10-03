Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,016,306.50. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

