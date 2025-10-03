Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 242,484 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BBHY

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 3.72% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 51,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 21,403 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 216,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBHY opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 0.40. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

