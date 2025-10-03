Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 59,510 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,510 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 36.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC increased its position in Nordson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $232.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.36 and its 200 day moving average is $209.32. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

