Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,459 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.50.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,041.68. This trade represents a 54.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $633.84 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $688.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.