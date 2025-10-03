Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,165 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $19,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Huber Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $359.10.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $281.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.98 and its 200 day moving average is $410.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.20 and a twelve month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

