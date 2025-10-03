Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 92 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF $PDP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $19,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,400,000 after purchasing an additional 122,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,490,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5,209.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,808 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $119.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.83. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $119.62.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

