Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 94,029 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 894,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,029 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,759,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,751,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after acquiring an additional 762,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,032,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,717,000 after acquiring an additional 537,376 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,555,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,088.0% during the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 476,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 454,623 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

