Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 200.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $144.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $145.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $133.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $70,020.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 95,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,118,905.15. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,216 shares of company stock worth $251,028. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

