JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $BBMC Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.91% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $17,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,221,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 845,276 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,123,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA BBMC opened at $104.88 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $77.29 and a one year high of $106.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.