JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $307.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $845.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

