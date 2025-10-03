KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.9% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple
Apple Stock Performance
Apple stock opened at $257.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.38. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.