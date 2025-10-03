KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.9% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $257.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.38. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.