KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $1,115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $920.00 to $1,115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $1,035.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $950.00.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $1,139.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $944.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $834.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KLA has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $1,155.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $7,354,210.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. This represents a 41.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $9,868,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,805,950.24. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,566 shares of company stock valued at $29,313,522 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in KLA by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

