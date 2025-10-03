L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,833,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,208,000 after purchasing an additional 557,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112,271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after acquiring an additional 311,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $299,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $295.95 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $305.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.